Mudavadi taunts Uhuru over Raila ticket, defends Ruto’s State House race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi has torn into President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech on Wednesday in which he subtly urged Kenyans to back the candidature of Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential race.

Kenyatta has alluded to a possible presidential election victory by Odinga saying he could win the 2022 “marathon”. In a thinly veiled reference to Ruto, he described the DP’s campaign as a sprint.

Speaking at the ANC headquarters on Thursday, Mudavadi who appeared to defend Deputy President William Ruto said the country requires swift action.

“Young people want change and changing the economy of this country requires swift action,” he said

Mudavadi indirectly hit at Odinga’s presidential ambitions saying the time is opportune for young leaders claiming that the “old” have derailed the country.

“If people are worried that young people are running fast they must wake up to reality that young people are tired of being slowed down. Even me am receiving pressure they are telling me to conclude faster and ease traffic moving forward,” stated Mudavadi.

In his remarks on Wednesday, Kenyatta who has been working closely with Odinga since their truce in March 2018 after a presidential election contested by Odinga suggested that Ruto, who he had declared on numerous occasions prior to 2018 as his preferred successor, could lose the race.

“Leadership is not a sprint, it is a marathon, you will be busy running fast and by the time you are done you run out of breath but mzee (loosely translated as an old person) who has been walking slowly by slowly comes and passes you and wins the race. Go slowly,” said Kenyatta.

Mudavadi made the sentiments, while launching the party’s revamped digital platforms and unveiling of a youth charter.

His comments on Thursday were yet another indication to his opposition Odinga’s candidature in 2022 polls.

The ANC leader has in the past condemned actions my unnamed individuals lobbying for Odinga’s candidature who he said were keen to sabotage presidential ambitions of others.

His sentiments complicate the matrix in One Kenya Alliance (OKA) which comprises of Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) as they now appear divided on who to support between Odinga and Ruto who are seen as the front runners in 2022 polls.

Talk have been rife that Mudavadi is likely to disengage from the OKA brigade to join the Ruto-led Hustlers Movement in what could change the scenarios ahead of the 2022 polls.

“We do not want anybody, even at the lowest level, to feel intimidated when making their 2022 choices,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC leader revealed that the party will not go it alone in the 2022 general elections as they are looking into joining other like-minded parties.

“Don’t panic about the deadline by IEBC in terms of forming coalitions. We are talking with other parties, and we will fulfil our mandate,” said Mudavadi.

The ANC leader also supported the move by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to withdraw from the Multi-Sectoral Consultative Forum on Election Preparedness chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome and a Technical Working Committee under the Ministry of Interior the citing its independence.

The presidential hopeful insisted that the role of IEBC must not be hijacked by any government agency.

“The independence of IEBC is critical to the people of Kenya. Along the path to 2022 polls, their role must not be hijacked. The genesis of tension in this country has always been botched elections,” said Mudavadi.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati wrote to the Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho announcing the commission’s withdrawal from the team saying the agency’s involvement will take away its independence.

Ruto and his allies who had raised concerns about the Judiciary’s involvement in the forum lauded Chebukati’s move.

The Multi-Sectoral Consultative Forum on Election Preparedness and Technical Working Committee which comprises all ministries, agencies, and departments responsible for the election cycle brings together stakeholders mandated to prepare and provide logistical support for the elections.