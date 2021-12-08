Connect with us

Raila Odinga pictured here with MKF Chairperson Peter Munga/CFM/Irene Mwangi

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mt Kenya Foundation says Raila endorsement cleared by Uhuru

JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – The influential Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF), a league of top business leaders Wednesday said their decision to back Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader’s presidential bid had the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

MKF said President Kenyatta had also cleared them to grace Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention on Friday, December 10.

Odinga has hinged his 2022 campaign of a unity platform, visiting ten regions to popularize the Azimio la Umoja clarion call in what is set to culminate on December 10 with a declaration of his fifth stab at the presidency.

MKF members who hail from President Kenyatta’s central region stated that the quest for unity in the country was part of Kenyatta’s agenda hence their decision to back Odinga’s quest.

MKF Chairperson Peter Munga stated that their ‘Muthamaki’ (leader) had given them the go ahead to rally behind Odinga.

“If he had not given us the blessing to go for Azimio la Umoja we would not have been here,he is our ‘Muthamaki’(leader),” said Munga.

MKF Vice Chairperson Titus Ibui pointed out that they will escort Odinga for his big day where he is expected to launch his presidential bid.

“We will convene at Safari Park Hotel with the leaders from the UPYA movement and escort Odinga to Kasarani stadium,” Ibui stated.

The UPYA movement is a caucus led by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani which has also declared its support for Odinga.

Munga added MKF will mobilize 10,000 delegates to attend the event.

“We want to escort Raila to Kasarani because he is the 5th and the incoming president,” he said

MKF are among the 2,000 special guests expected to attend the Azimio la Umoja convention.

“We will escort Odinga to Kasarani because he is the 5th and incoming President. We will bring 10,000 delegates to the stadium because of our proximity to the stadium,” said Munga.

MKF’s endorsement of Odinga is expected to boost Odinga’s bid and provide the much-needed impetus for him to bridge gap with his chief opponent, Deputy President William Ruto, who has been projected as the most popular candidate with an opinion poll published in October scoring him at 58 per cent compared to ODM leader’s 27 per cent.

With all signals clear that Odinga will jostle for the top most seat in 2022 polls, the elite team is expected to bankroll his presidential campaign given its massive financial muscle.

MKF announcement also leave the One Kenya Alliance, whose principals attended the groups appraisal meetings, at a precarious position.

Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) all attended an MKF meeting where they sold their individual bids a week after Odinga had a day with the tycoons.

They all made presentations on a single day.

UPYA also hosted UPYA leaders in November.

MKF had indicated that the President tasked them to present a possible candidate to succeed him and who will look into the interest of the Mount Kenya region.

Munga confidently assured that the Mt Kenya region will vote as a block in the 2022 polls as wide consultations have been made to solidify the GEMA community.

“If we all decided to vote for Raila the votes will be counted in two days since we are many,” Munga said.

Leaders who attended the MKF meeting included Cabinet Secretaries Margaret Kobia (Public Service and Gender), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

Governors present included Martin Wambora (Embu), James Nyoro (Kiambu), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua).

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and Deputy Majority Whip Maoka Maore also graced the event.

