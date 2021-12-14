Connect with us

December 14, 2021 | Col (Rtd) Alfred Mtuweta Mshimba (left) and Dr Monica Wanjiru (right) take oaths of office as EACC Commissioners in the presense of Chief Justice Martha Koome/Judiciary Media Service

Kenya

Mshimba, Wanjiru take oath as EACC commissioners after House approval

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Retired colonel Alfred Mutweta Mshimba and Monica Wanjiru were sworn in on Tuesday as new commissioners of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Dabar Maalim and Rose Macharia who resigned September.

The two were nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and underwent a vetting exercise on October 19 by the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

The swearing in was presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome who urged the two to serve with integrity to ensure accountability in the public sector is achieved.

“In your arms together with other commissioners who have been in office now lies the realization of constitutional values such as accountability and good governance. EACC is a body created by the constitution to ensure there is good governance and therefore we Kenyans expect that you work towards the realization of us becoming an accountable society,” Koome said.

CJ Koome further urged the two to work towards the realization of a transparent country where every Kenyan has equal access to public services and basic necessities.

“I urge you to strive in your work to enforce the normative standards on integrity and accountability as set out in the constitution, the anti-corruption and economic crimes act and all other laws that fall in your hands for implementation. This is the only way to root out corruption in our public services and public procurement,” she added.

On his part EACC Chairperson, retired Anglican Archbishop Eliud Wabukala, reiterated the commission’s commitment in the fight against corruption.

“I want to welcome the new team to continue to serve the nation and do their duties, as stipulated. In the recent past the corruption sector has received various attention and as a commission we acknowledge that this requires consistent effort from all of us in the fight against corruption. Fighting corruption is not an individual matter for a commissioner, it is a joint matter,” he said.

December 14, 2021 | Chief Justice Martha Koome poses for a photo with newly inaugurated EACC Commissioners Col (Rtd) Alfred Mtuweta Mshimba and Dr Monica Wanjiru/Judiciary Media Service

During the vetting session, Commissioner Mshimba had promised to reduce the turnaround time of corruption cases in the country.

“As a commissioner I will ensure that we have timelines in assignment on probe of corruption. Otherwise, we would be working on a vague status when it comes to dealing with these cases. There must be a price to pay if it’s not anchored in law then it becomes very difficult. The uncertainty in corruption is the one making people think they can get away with graft,” he told the departmental committee.

He further vowed to use his military expertise of resilience to fight graft, saying he will not be cowed into submission.

On her part Wanjiru, a lecturer at Egerton University, promised to focus more on sensitizing the public on the dangers of corruption.

