Mount Kenya tycoons to endorse Raila ahead of his big day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Tycoons from Mt Kenya will endorse Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga Wednesday, as their preferred candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in next year’s election.

The group under the umbrella of Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) are meeting in Safari Park hotel, where they will make the announcement in the presence of Odinga, sources said.

“It is Raila,” a source said, “we have looked around and it is only Odinga who can take this country forward from the group of leaders who have so far come forward to seek the top seat.”

The group appear to read from the same script with Kenyatta who has made it clear that he favours Odinga as his successor as opposed to his Deputy William Ruto whom they fell out two years ago.

Ruto is campaigning under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and has told off the Mt Kenya tycoons for “planning to endorse a candidate for Kenyans.”

While Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya) were invited to a meeting by the tycoons, Ruto was vowed he won’t attend ‘hotel interviews.’

The announcement by the Mt Kenya tycoons comes a day before Odinga unveils his Azimio la Umoja Convention at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani where he will also declare formally that he is running for the presidency.