Mother, son and grandson perish in a road crash while heading for hospital visit

KISII, Kenya, Dec 24 – Three family members traveling in a saloon car died in a fatal road accident Thursday evening at Amaiga, Kegati location along Kisii-Keroka Highway after they were involved in a road accident with a Public Service Vehicle.

The PSV was heading towards the Kisii town direction when it crashed with the saloon car.

A report filed by police indicated the driver of the saloon car died on the spot while his mother and child died in hospital.

Another child was reported to be receiving treatment at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Duke Omurwa, the driver of the saloon car, was a teacher at Matieko Secondary School in Kitutu Central.

In his condolences message, Joseph Mogire, Kisii branch Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) mourned the teacher who also served as KUPPET branch Chairman Kitutu Central as a hardworking teacher.

“On behalf of all the teachers of county and on my own behalf to pass our innermost heartfelt condolences. We pray for the entire family of Omurwa to get solace and comfort from our Lord Almighty during these trying moments. We also pray that our Almighty God protect and give healing power to the son currently admitted in KTRH,” Mogire wrote in a brief condolence note.