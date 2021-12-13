Moses Kuria to undergo rare stem cell surgery in Dubai

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is set to be among pioneers in the world to undergo stem cell surgery in Dubai.

This follows an incident in September in which he sustained leg injuries and was first treated at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi, before he was flown to Dubai.

“I am scheduled for stem cell surgery this week,” Kuria told Capital FM News from his hospital bed in Dubai, “this is a rare surgery and I will be among the pioneers to undergo it in the world.”

Kuria suffered third-degree burns from an electric mat which he said cost him Sh250,000 from Total Ceragem Africa Limited that deals with alternative care medicines.

The controversial lawmaker was hospitalized after using an electric mat to cure numbness in his feet.

“The company must take responsibility. I have contacted the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, a criminal and civil process is taking place because I do believe that this issue is of fundamental and paramount importance to Kenyans that I will ensure I get to the bottom of it,” he said in October.

Kuria stressed that Kenyans should not miscomprehend his efforts as he clarified that he is only pursuing the issue so that no other Kenyan endures what befell him.

“I am not using my position so that I can litigate on my own issue. This is an issue of Kenyans who are there and are exposed and do not have the same privilege that I have of being a lawmaker,” he said.

During a parliamentary session, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Vincent Omala was quick to defend products offered by the firm including the electric mat and said no similar complaints had been registered with regards to the product.

“Our success as a brand is largely attributed to the excellence in the efficacy of our products and services to our customers across all the markets that we serve,” he said and added that Kuria might have been misadvised by his friend on how to use the mat.