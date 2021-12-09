Connect with us

Capital News

Kenya

Monday December 13 declared a public holiday to cover Jamhuri Day

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – INTERIOR Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has declared Monday next week a public holiday due to Jamhuri Day celebrations that fall on a Sunday.

“In line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), it is hereby confirmed that 13th December 2021 will be a public holiday, by dint of Jamhuri Day falling on Sunday 12th December 2021,” Matiangi said.

Matiangi “encouraged all citizens to honour and celebrate this day in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the country.”

This year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations will be held at Uhuru Gardens.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said only 11,000 invited guests will be allowed into the celebrations.

