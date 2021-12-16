Moi Girls student linked to deadly 2017 arson that killed 9 convicted of manslaughter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The main suspect in the 2017 Moi Girls School arson incident that killed nine students has been convicted of manslaughter.

The suspect was previously charged with murder, but trial judge Stella Mutuku ruled that there was no sufficient evidence by the prosecution for the charge to stand.

Justice Mutuku further stated that she will be produced in court on January 4, 2022 for a hearing on mitigation and sentencing.

The offence was committed in November 2017 when the suspect who was a student at the school was 14 years old.

Before the incident, the suspect was said to have attempted to commit suicide more than twice before she resorted to setting a dormitory in the school on fire.

Detectives had established that in one instance, the student had unsuccessfully attempted to kill herself by swallowing a detergent.

The fire is said to have started from the suspect’s cubicle before it quickly spread to adjacent ones and eventually destroyed the entire dormitory housing more than 300 Form I students.

The school then had a population of more than 1,000 students.