MoH urges caution as COVID positivity rate exceeds 5pc containment threshold

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has raised concern over the rising COVID-19 positivity rate in the country over a week-long period to 6.5 per cent, 1.5 per cent above the containment threshold recommended by WHO.

On Monday, Kenya crossed the World Health Organization (WHO) high-risk limit of five per cent after 149 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 2,280.

The new infections raised the total number of documented virus cases in the country to 256,484 as the Health Ministry races to vaccinate 10 million people by Christmas.

Speaking in Nairobi Tuesday, Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth stated that the trend is worrying calling on Kenyans to adhere to all containment guidelines in place and get vaccinated.

“We have noticed the curve going up in the past one week from one percent to 6.5 per cent yesterday. So that is a warning sign to us so that we can go back to the drawing board to ensure that we continue to adhere to the public health social measures but more importantly that all who are eligible get vaccinated,” he said.

Amoth stated that the country can simply avert more stringent measures if citizens take the jab and observe the health guidelines in place.

His remarks came in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant across the globe.

On Monday, the UK reported the first Omicron death in the world from the COVID-19 variant despite indications by WHO that the variant was weaker than Delta which preceded it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya has stepped up containment measures in the recent weeks and intensified vaccination campaigns after the neighboring Uganda confirmed the first cases of Omicron variant.

On December 11, Kenya received another consignment of 1.17 million doses of Pfizer vaccines from the United States government bringing the total number of vaccines received in the country to 23,279,646.

However, despite the availability of vaccines in the country, health officials had only utilized of 8,189,322 vaccines as at December 12. A total of 4,928,719 people were partially vaccinated while the number of those fully vaccinated was reported at 3,260,603.

In a bid to increase the vaccination numbers, the government announced a radical plan on November 21 threatening to withhold key services from Kenyans who fail to take vaccines.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who was flanked by his Tourism and Wildlife counterpart Najib Balala said those who fail to take vaccines will be denied access to public transport and hotels beginning December 21.

Kagwe further announced that the government will also withhold key services including those offered by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) among other agencies.

“Everybody seeking in person government services should be fully vaccinated and proof of vaccination availed by December 21, 2021. Such services will include but not limited to, KRA services, education, immigration services, hospital and prison visitation, NTSA and port services among others,” he said.

However, on Tuesday the government suffered a setback after the High Court in Nairobi halted the implementation of a government decision to lockout millions of unvaccinated citizens from public transport, public utility areas and government services.

Justice Anthony Mrima made the ruling in an application by city lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui who opined that the directive was against the law as vaccination must be voluntary.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In his petition, Kinyanjui sued the Principal Secretaries of both Health and Transport, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General.