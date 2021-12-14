Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A girl at Mombasa's Ziwani Primary School received the Human Papilloma Vaccine/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

MoH rolls out 100-day immunization exercise to enhance childhood antigens

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has embarked on a 100-day immunization campaign in a bid to increase coverage of all childhood antigens, including the second dose of Measles Rubella in the country.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth said that the Health Ministry through its Division of National Vaccines and Immunizations Programme is also targeting to vaccinate 70 per cent of girls aged 10-14 years with the HPV Vaccine during the countrywide exercise which began in November.

Amoth pointed out that the most important vaccines currently available in the country is that of cervical cancer which is estimated to cause deaths of 9 women every day in Kenya.

“HPV was negatively affected by COVID-19 pandemic because the age group targeted 10-14 were in school and when schools were closed for that long period of time, the coverage dropped from more than 57 per cent to just about 37 percent and therefore we are targeting to reach 70 per cent of the 700,000 girls during this period,” he said.

The Health Ministry introduced the HPV Vaccine into the routine immunization schedule in 2019 in a bid to curb cervical cancer.

He pointed out that cancer of the cervix is the number two commonest cancer in the country and number one in terms of cause of deaths.

Amoth stated that although the Ministry of Health aims at vaccinating at least 90 per cent of children, immunization coverage has stagnated at 80 per cent with some of the vaccines like HPV and the second dose of measles rubella vaccine falling behind at 30 per cent and 50 per cent respectively.

“There is also disparity between counties with some counties having a pentavalent vaccination coverage of as low as 60 per cent. The gap in vaccination means there are several children who do not have immunity against these vaccine preventable diseases,” Amoth said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He further noted that the rate of immunization in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) has been low which he attributed to the geographical challenges in terms of accessing the facilities and the social behaviors of the pastoral communities.

Amoth added that the Health Ministry will prioritize these areas to ensure that more children are immunized.

The Acting Health DG called on parents and guardians to ensure that their children complete the immunization schedule pointing out that the Health Ministry has availed all vaccines in all immunizing facilities.

Amoth noted that measles outbreaks continue to occur in different parts of the country saying there is need to step up the immunization to improve on the current outlook.

“Any child under between 18 and 59 months who has not received the two doses of measles rubella should be presented at the nearest immunizing facility for vaccination. All girls aged 10-14 years should be vaccinated with HPV to provide protection against cervical cancer,” he added.

He said that immunization is one of the most cost-effective public health interventions, only second to clean water, in reduction of disease worldwide.

Every year, the Ministry of Health targets to vaccinate at least 1.5 million children against vaccine preventable disease such as measles, polio, tuberculosis, diarrhea and pneumonia.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya rules out deploying booster doses in COVID containment campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 – The Ministry of Health has ruled out the rolling out booster shots in the country in efforts to prevent...

6 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives 2.2mn AstraZeneca vaccine doses from Germany through Covax

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Kenya received 2.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine Thursday as donation from the German government through the Covax...

December 2, 2021

Corona Virus

MoH heightens surveillance to avert spread of COVID variant with 32 mutations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The Ministry of Health on Friday directed heightened vigilance to monitor and prevent the spread of a newly reported...

November 26, 2021

Capital Health

Kenya receives additional 504,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 22 – Kenya has received an additional 504,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine directly procured by the government from...

October 22, 2021

Capital Health

Ministry of Health to launch Breast Cancer Action Plan in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21–  The Ministry of Health (MoH) is set to launch the Breast Cancer Action Plan (2021-2025) at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital...

October 21, 2021

Capital Health

WHO sets new global targets to curb maternal mortality

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 5 –The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has launched five critical targets to help countries...

October 5, 2021

Fifth Estate

Counties should prioritize emergency health provision to save lives

The Constitution of Kenya (Article 43) and the Health Act 2017 guarantee every Kenyan the right to emergency medical treatment. The 2013 Ministry of...

September 16, 2021

Africa

COVID-19 effects blamed for rising suicide cases in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has said that that the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has contributed to the...

September 10, 2021