MOH maintains COVID-19 vaccination proof mandatory to access public spaces

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – The Ministry of Health has maintained that COVID-19 vaccination proof will be mandatory in all public places including bars, hotels, parties, conferences, sports, supermarkets as well as when seeking government services.

The announcement on Wednesday came a day after the lapse of the December 21 deadline set by the health ministry as part of a radical plan to compel more Kenyans to get inoculated.

Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the move is meant to cushion Kenyans from contracting the virus in the wake of Omicron variant spread.

“In public places, all persons must show proof of vaccination for admission into National Parks and Game reserves, hotels, bars and restaurants as well as use of public transport means including domestic flights, train and Passenger Services Vehicles,” Mwangangi said.

She said that 3,328 people tested positive for the disease on Wednesday from a sample size of 11,197 tested within 24 hours with positivity rate of 29.7 per cent.

Mwangangi added that the country has received 23 million doses of vaccines today adding that the health ministry had managed to dispense 9.2 million vaccines.

“Over 5.4 million people aged 18 years and above have received their first dose, while 3.7 million of those aged 18 years and above are fully vaccinated,” she said.

She added that they have also managed to vaccinate 13,845 people aged between 15 to 18 years with the Pfizer vaccine for their first dose.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“With the increase in infections following the onset of Omicron variant, we still find those vaccinated performing better against the disease. This means we need all adults in the country vaccinated in the shortest time possible to ensure we have many people protected against severe disease,” she added.

The CAS added that all visitors, tourists, travelers from Europe, must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before entry into the country.

Mwangangi said that the new guidelines have been developed to guide public interaction and operation at public facilities in line with the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (NERCC) recommendations adding that the guidelines may be reviewed depending on COVID-19 disease trends globally and within the country.

“I want to state that we know while vaccines play a major role in this fight against Covid-19 disease, however they cannot be used in place of the other measures. We therefore continue to appeal to our people to ensure they strictly adhere to the containment measures that we have advised,” she said.

“This includes wearing of face masks at all times while in public places, maintaining social and physical distance, washing of hands with soap and water or sanitize and avoiding all gatherings be they social or political,” she added.

She however clarified that vaccination is not mandatory but added that if any Kenyan wants to enjoy public interactions or services, they must be inoculated.

Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth who also spoke said that omicron COVID-19 variant is currently the most predominant in the country.

Amoth stated that the country enhanced surveillance along all the points of entry in the country since the Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa.

“We are still continuing with the surveillance system and it is based on that fact that its high transmissibility due to the constellation of mutations that made it be classified as a variant of concern because of increased potential of transmissibility,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Amoth said that to prevent further spread Kenyans should get vaccinated and adhere to all the health guidelines.

Kenya confirmed the presence of the first-spreading but less fatal variant on December 15 when the Health Ministry reported three cases of the Omicron variant from three travelers from South Africa; two Kenyans, and a South African national.