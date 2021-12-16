Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the newly reported cases included 875 Kenyans and 68 foreigners/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

MoH files 16.3pc COVID positivity rate with 943 cases reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 943 positive cases of COVID-19 that were detected from a sample size of 5,787 raising cumulative cases reported since the onset of the pandemic to 258,557.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 16.3 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the newly reported cases included 875 Kenyans and 68 foreigners.

Total fatalities remained at 5,350 as no death was recorded.

Another 145 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus pushing total recoveries to 249,154.

Over 8.5 million people had been vaccinated among them 3,414,610 who are fully vaccinated having received the full dose as required in respect to vaccines administered.

The Ministry of Health however raised concerns over increased COVID-19 cases in the country, amid global fears over the Omicron variant.

The ministry however ruled out drastic containment measures imposed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic instead advocating for adherence to measures already in place to manage the Omicron variant of the virus confirmed in the country on Wednesday.

The variant with thirty-two mutations is classified as fast spreading although scientists have indicated that it is not as deadly as its predecessor Delta which remains the most dominant in the world.

CS Kagwe, while announcing the confirmation of the Omicron variant, disclosed that two Kenyans and a South African national who tested positive had been quarantined.

“We have detected the Omicron variant particularly among the travelers in the airports and so it is just a matter of time before Omicron becomes the dominant variant across the world. I have absolutely no doubt about it.”

Kagwe said he was in constant communication with health authorities in South Africa where the variant was first reported in a bid to borrow lessons on its management.

He however cautioned the public to ensure adherence to distancing and other containment guidelines to avert an uncontrolled spread of the virus.

“The Omicron variant is spreading very fast. If you go to a pub and there are five of you and you sit around together in one table and somebody has the Omicron variant, chances are that you will all walk out of there with the virus,” Kagwe cautioned.

Kagwe urged Kenyans to get vaccinated to protect themselves against severe effects of COVID-19

