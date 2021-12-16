Connect with us

Abimbo goldmines in Siaya/FILE/ Women Across Frontiers Magazine

County News

Miner killed in yet another gold mine tragedy, 5 rescued

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 16 – A miner died on Thursday in another gold mine tragedy in Siaya’s Bondo sub-county after the mine he was in alongside five others caved in.

Locals said the five other miners were rescued.

This incident at Waringa village in Bondo sub-county occurred two weeks after another goldmine collapsed in Bondo’s Abimbo area which left two miners dead.

Eight miners were rescued. One miner was still trapped when rescuers pulled out another set of three alive on December 8.

READ: 3 miners pulled out alive from Abimbo goldmine, 1 still trapped

