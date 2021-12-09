Connect with us

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Meru court bars Wanjigi from opening parallel ODM offices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – The High Court in Meru has barred businessman Jimi Wanjigi from opening parallel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party offices or convening party delegates meetings in any part of the country.

Wanjigi was also ordered not act in any other manner that is supposed to be preserve of the party officials until a case filed by Philomena Kiogora is heard and determined.

“An order of temporary injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the respondent from opening any office or calling for any meeting of party members. Other orders shall be applicable within the jurisdiction of this court pending determination and hearing of this suit,” the court ordered on Thursday.

Wanjigi has opened offices in Murang’a, Kajiado and Nyeri counties.

He has time and again reiterated that he will contest for the presidential candidature of the ODM party against its leader Raila Odinga who is set to declare his presidential bid Friday at Kasarani Stadium.

In September, ODM party threatened to discipline members opening party offices without express authority from the national office in a move that appeared to target Wanjigi.

ODM’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna warned that such acts will henceforth attract disciplinary action.

He pointed out that offices are not owned by individuals hence any office opened must be sanctioned by the secretariat.

Wanjigi found himself at loggerheads with the Orange Party after declaring he will vie for presidency and demanded credible primaries where an uncontested list of delegates forms the voters’ roll.

Odinga is on Friday set to hold an Azimio La Umoja convention, a culmination of regional rallies to popularize his campaign anchored on a unity platform.

According to organizers, everyone is expected to be seated by 9.00am when the event is expected to commence.

Over 60,000 guests have been invited.

