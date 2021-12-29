Connect with us

Capital News
Minority Leader John Mbadi. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Mbadi suspended from Parliament for 5 days after MP was injured during fist fight

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – MINORITY Leader John Mbadi was on Wednesday suspended from the National Assembly for 5 days for gross misconduct following chaos that left an MP seriously injured.

Mbadi was ordered out by temporary Speaker Chris Omulele after he was accused of injuring  Sigowet/Soin MP Bernard Kipsengeret during a fistfight that degenerated amid a controversial vote on the Political Parties Amendment Bill.

“Hon Mbadi you are directed to leave the precincts of this house for gross disorder. You are ordered to withdraw for a minimum of five days,” the Speaker ruled.

Sigowet\Soin MP Bernard Koros displays an eye injury sustained in the National Assembly during a chaotic session on voting for the Political Parties Amendment Bill on December 29, 2021.

In indicting Mbadi, the temporary speaker said, “The Sigowet Mp was involved in an altercation with Hon Mbadi and he was seriously injured. I direct that he goes to hospital and direction will be given once he is out. The speaker has ascertained that Hon Koros was injured in the eye.”

The Minority Leader was then escorted out by Sergeants At Arms as MPs booed him while others protested.

During the chaotic session, Koros sustained an injury on the right eye.

“Mr Speaker I have been injured, it is very wrong that I can be injured in an Honourable House Mr Speaker,” he said, “I have been attacked by the master of violence in this house.”

Temporary Omuelele had a hard time restraining the MPs in the standoff that lasted for several minutes before he suspended the session.

“Following chaos witnessed in the House, I order the House suspended for fifteen minutes,” Omulele said.

MPs were voting to either support or reject amendments by Kandara MP Alice Wahome that called for the removal of a procedure for the formation of a coalition political party.

Heated exchanges characterized the afternoon sitting as MPs shot up to support or oppose the amendments.

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya who stood to oppose the Bill was on the receiving end as a section of MPs shouted ‘Kimunya must go’.

“I am not sure which law school Hon. Wahome went to because as a lawyer she ought to know how laws are made in this country,” said Kimunya.

Earlier, 150 MPs voted against 136 to defeat Garissa Township MP Aden Duale’s proposal to amend the Political Parties Amendment Bill requiring parties to declare ideology before registration.

First was an amendment by Tigania West MP John Mutunga which was adopted after 123 Tanga Tanga lawmakers voted for the amendments against Kieleweke’s 118.

Mutunga had among others proposed amendments to have specific colours for dominant parties.

Their joy was short-lived after amendments by Duale which opposed the inclusion of a statement of ideologies of proposed Political parties seeking registration was defeated.

