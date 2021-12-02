Maranda School sends over 400 students home after arson threats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 2 – Kisumu’s Maranda High School sent over 400 Form IV students on an indefinite break after they threatened to burn down the school over impending mock examinations.

Reports indicate that the students had refused to sit for the internal exams.

The students were sent home following a decision by the schools Board of Management (BoM) which met on Thursday to assess the threats made on Tuesday.

The BoM said the students had written the threats on the toilets walls, an issue that drew curiosity amongst other students who then reported the matter to the administration.

Siaya County Director of Education Nelson Sifuna confirmed that the internal mock exams which were scheduled to commence on Monday, December 6, had since been suspended.

The intervention by BoM came barely two weeks after the students returned from home after the whole school was closed following a dormitory fire on November 7, 2021.

Six students arrested over the dormitory fire were set free by Bondo Principal Magistrate’s Court without being charged due to lack of evidence.