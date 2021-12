SIAYA, Kenya Dec 5 – Maranda High School dormitories went up in flames Sunday, after days of a bitter stand-off that led to the suspension of 400 Form 4 students.

The students were sent home after the management accused them of planning to burn the school over various grievances.

But despite the suspension, the school’s dormitories were set ablaze Sunday, in a daring incident that occurred at 10am.

Firefighters from Siaya County were immediately called in to try put out the blaze.