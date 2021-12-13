Connect with us

Man misses death by a whisker for romping with someone’s wife, in her house

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13 – A 29-year-old man is nursing life-threatening injuries at a city hospital, after he was found in a compromising situation with another man’s wife.

The man only identified by police as Kangechu was stabbed several times by the woman’s husband who found them having a good time his house in Nairobi’s Donhom estate at 4 am.

Kangechu who lives in Joska area recounted to police how he met the woman in one of the bars in Donholm at around 9pm, where they enjoyed several rounds of drinks celebrating their newfound friendship before the woman invited him to her house.

According to police, the woman’s husband arrived shortly afterwards and found in his bedroom.

Police officers from Savannah police post responded to distress calls from neighbours, upon which Kangechu was rushed to a city hospital where he is currently admitted in serious condition.

The woman also suffered slight injuries on her fingers, as she tried to prevail upon her knife-wielding husband to give dialogue a chance.

Meanwhile, the woman’s husband is in police custody on charges of serious assault.

