Capital News
County News

Mama Ngina Girls’ School shut indefinitely over arson attempt

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 8 – At least 1,000 students were sent home on Wednesday after Mama Ngina Girls’ Secondary School in Mombasa was shut indefinitely following an arson attempt.

The school, Mombasa only girls’ national school, was shut indefinitely as education and security officials convened an emergency meeting to assess the matter after a fire in one of blocks was contained.

The threat was the third failed attempt to burn the school within a span of two weeks.

Mombasa County Education Director Peter Magiri said the decision to send students home was to avert any form of unrest that would lead to injuries.

More to follow… 

