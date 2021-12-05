Connect with us

LSK Council calls for a speedy probe into murder of lawyer Boaz Nyakeri

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5- The Council of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called on authorities to launch an investigation into the murder of lawyer Boaz Nyakeri who was killed on Saturday.

Reports indicate that Nyakeri was attacked on Saturday morning when he was stabbed by unknown persons near Masaai Lodge in Rongai.

In a statement, LSK Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua said the responsibility placed on advocates as court officials and human rights defenders place them at a relatively higher risk of possible attacks by adversaries.

She said that the assailants who seemed to have been trailing him, stabbed him on the neck but did not steal anything from him, leaving a lot of questions as to the motive behind the attack.

“Mr. Nyakeri was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The case has been reported at Ole Kasasi Police Station in Ongata Rongai. The Council condemns in the strongest terms possible the brutal murder of Advocate Boaz and calls on the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to expedite investigations in order to bring the culprits to book,” said Wambua.

She called on the Government to put in place strategies to ensure that advocates, magistrates, judges as well as all court officials are provided with adequate security and protection from any form of harm, threats, intimidation and attacks that may arise as a result of the nature of their work.

“We call on the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to heighten the security apparatus within the Country especially during the festive seasons,” Wambua said.

