KRA official dead after attack by bees in Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – A Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) senior official has died after he was attacked by a swarm of bees in Mombasa.

KRA said in a statement that its Supervisor in the Investigations and Enforcement Department John Mutwiri was attacked while driving along Jomo Kenyatta Avenue Saturday morning.

“We are heartbroken at this loss of a dependable colleague and we will dearly miss him even as we celebrate his professionally achieved milestones,” KRA said in a statement issued by Dr Edward Karanja who is in charge of Investigations and Enforcement

Two other people sustained injuries during the attack.

A police incident report indicated that Mutwiri who was overwhelmed by the bee stings fell at a nearby garage after he managed to get out of the car and was rushed to the Coast Teaching and Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other two victims are undergoing treatment at the hospital.