Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union officials led by Dr. Davji Bhimji, National Secretary General & Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Davji Bhimji, unveil a policy brief on management of pandemics/KMPDU

Capital Health

KMPDU urges creation of COVID-19 vaccine policy to boost pandemic response

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 16 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has called on the government to create a COVID-19 vaccine policy to help manage present and future pandemics.

The union urged both the National and County governments to review the National Policy Guidelines on Immunization (2013) to enhance access of vaccines to every private healthcare facility.

KMPDU noted the move will ensure the facilities have the right capacity to provide equitable access of vaccines to every Kenyan.

“A Covid-19 vaccination policy would provide guidance on Covid-19 and similar pandemics now and in the future, and both actions (review of guidelines and creation of policy) will also help liberalize the national vaccination process and enhance equitable access to vaccines,” a KMPDU policy recommendations document read.

The union also urged government to invest more in vaccine storage facilities at the subnational levels in order to address supply chain challenges in vaccine provision to individuals.

KMPDU also asked the government to empower the Pharmacy and Poisons Board to accelerate COVID-19 vaccines procured outside the COVAX facility.

The union noted that the intervention would help accelerate the country’s vaccination campaign targeting 10 million adult by December 25.

The country has received a total of over 22 million vaccines through the COVAX facility with an estimated 8 million of them utilized.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additionally, KMPDU called for the allocation of more resources to the health sector in order to support healthcare workers at all levels and measures should be put in place to ensure transparent and accountable use of COVID-19 resources.

“The government should set up systems of monitoring Covid-19 vaccines safety and prompt reporting of adverse events by the ministry,” they added.

They union further called on the government to deploy more effective public communication strategies to ensure vaccine information put out to the public is simplified and easier to understand.

KMPDU recommended “generation of popular and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials that simplify complex vaccine information to a non-medical public,” to realize effective public communication.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Court halts December 21 ultimatum targeting the unvaccinated

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The High Court in Nairobi has halted the implementation of a government decision to lockout millions of unvaccinated citizens...

2 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives additional 1.2mn Pfizer vaccines from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11 – Kenya has received another consignment of 1.17 million doses of Pfizer vaccines from the United States government as it...

5 days ago

World

WHO says no Omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide

Geneva (AFP), Dec 1 – The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said...

December 4, 2021

Corona Virus

KMPDU condemns travel bans on South African countries over Omicron COVID strain

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 30- The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has condemned travel bans imposed by several countries on South Africa...

November 30, 2021

Capital Health

Kenya crosses 6mn mark as December timeline to vaccinate 10mn people nears

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya crossed the 6 million mark in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise Tuesday with a total of 6,083,449 people vaccinated....

November 16, 2021

Kenya

Kenya Institute of Supplies Management wants to be involved in KEMSA reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) has urged the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to involve it in...

November 10, 2021

Kenya

KMPDU seeks orders to stop sacking of over 900 KEMSA staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The Kenya Medical, Practitioners, Pharmacist and Dentist Union (KPMDU) has moved to court seeking orders to restrain Kenya Medical...

November 8, 2021

Capital Health

KMPDU calls for suspension of redundancy notice to over 900 KEMSA staff

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 5- The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) has called on the suspension of the notice of redundancy which...

November 5, 2021