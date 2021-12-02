Kilavuka says KQ still unable to pay pilots full salaries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2- Kenya Airways (KQ) Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka on Thursday said KQ is still unable to pay pilots full salaries as the aviation sector is still recovering from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM, Kilavuka stated that only those earning a maximum pay of 80,000 will be paid fully.

“It depends on the cash available not on the increase because you could go to 60 per cent and it is low quality yield. So, what we are doing is modeled how much money we need in terms of cash so that we can get closer to 100 percent,” Kilavuka said.

“One of the things we were saying is, should we creep up to a 100 percent or should we accumulate so that we can give our employees a 100 percent and move forward.”

He however pointed out that the company is doing better than before as it was operating at 90 per cent in terms of domestic flights and 52 per cent of its projected capacity on international flights, a trajectory that will lead to increased revenues.

“I would like us to go to 100 percent, but we also have to continue operating so that the improvement I am talking about can continue increasing. One thing I am happy about is that back to 100 is going to be sooner than later,” he said.

KQ pilots who earn above 80,000 are currently on a 30 per cent pay cut.

The National carrier recalled some of its former staff on November 9, who were affected by restructuring plan unveiled in 2020 meant to conserve cash in the wake of COVID-19 that disrupted business.

The re-hiring followed growing demand for air travel by passengers, especially on local destinations, that has seen competition among carriers increase.

Kenya Airways’ cut its workforce in 2020 to survive an economic slowdown triggered by the pandemic.

The airline also resorted to a hiring freeze, and unpaid leaves to stabilize its operating costs.