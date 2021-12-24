Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate hits record high of 32.6pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday hit a record high of 32.6 per cent after 2,964 people tested positive from a sample size of 9,082.

This pushed the cumulative number of infections reported since the onset of the pandemic to 277,609.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said of the new cases included 2,837 Kenyans and 127 foreigners.

The CS further announced that one person succumbed to the virus raising fatalities to 5,357.

Some 77 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing total recoveries to 249,694.

Over 9.4 million vaccine doses had been dispensed with 3,862,711 people having been fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, long queues were witnessed at vaccination centres as Kenyans rushed to get the COVID-19 jab following a government directive requiring Public Service Vehicle and hotel operators to demand proof of vaccination from their clients.

The Health Ministry said everyone going to bars, hotels, parties, conferences, sports, supermarkets as well as those seeking government services would need to show proof of vaccination.

While making the announcement Wednesday, Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said that the move was meant to cushion Kenyans from contracting the virus in the wake of Omicron variant spread.

“In public places, all persons must show proof of vaccination for admission into National Parks and Game reserves, hotels, bars and restaurants as well as use of public transport means including domestic flights, train and Passenger Services Vehicles,” Mwangangi said.

A section of Kenyans who spoke to Capital FM Thursday stated that they were compelled to get vaccinated especially due to travel plans during the festive season.