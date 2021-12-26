Kenyans warned against dropping the COVID-19 guard during Christmas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Kenyans have been urged to exercise caution even as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities in the wake of increased COVID-19 infections.

All Saints Cathedral Provost Sammy Wainaina termed the current situation as ‘dangerous’ given the circumstances many people find themselves in due to gatherings that bring people together for celebrations.

“We are now talking of 32.7 percent positivity rate, that is very high. When we were getting to 12 percent we used to be very worried. But the way Kenyans are behaving is like 32 percent is not scary. Coronavirus is here with us and it’s mutating differently,” said Wainaina.

Wainana warned that vaccination against Coronavirus does not warrant recklessness when it comes to observing safety measures.

The Provost pointed out that cases of new infections and re-infections have been recorded even for those who have already taken the jab.

“For those traveling to this your parents who are aged please be careful. One of the easiest ways to get Coronavirus is through family and workmates because you lower your guard,” Wainaina noted.

Having contacted Coronavirus at the initial wave of the pandemic in the country, the Provost has been one of the frontline ambassadors rallying people to strictly observe measures.

“Please be careful, it will be sad that after the Christmas festivities we will report a surge in cases. It will affect your operations,” he said.

Infections of COVID-19 infections in the country were more than 280,000 on Christmas day even as the government seeks to boost vaccinations by making it compulsory to access government services. An order was also issued by the Ministry of Health to private establishments like hotels, restaurants, bars and supermarkets not to admit unvaccinated people.

Already some of the establishments are implementing the directive.

Latest statistics from the Health Ministry show that Kenya had recorded 281,358 infections and 5,359 deaths by Christmas day.

9,534,806 vaccines had been administered with 3,916,511 people fully inoculated by Christmas day.