Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Barrier technique: A doctor at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi suits up for visiting a ward for people who had been quarantined after coming into contact with Kenya's first coronavirus patient

Kenya

Kenyans warned against dropping the COVID-19 guard during Christmas

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Kenyans have been urged to exercise caution even as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities in the wake of increased COVID-19 infections.

All Saints Cathedral Provost Sammy Wainaina termed the current situation as ‘dangerous’ given the circumstances many people find themselves in due to gatherings that bring people together for celebrations.

“We are now talking of 32.7 percent positivity rate, that is very high. When we were getting to  12 percent we used to be very worried. But the way Kenyans are behaving is like 32 percent is not scary. Coronavirus is here with us and it’s mutating differently,” said Wainaina.

Wainana warned that vaccination against Coronavirus does not warrant recklessness when it comes to observing safety measures.

The Provost pointed out that cases of new infections and re-infections have been recorded even for those who have already taken the jab.

“For those traveling to this your parents who are aged please be careful. One of the easiest ways to get Coronavirus is through family and workmates because you lower your guard,” Wainaina noted.

Having contacted Coronavirus at the initial wave of the pandemic in the country, the Provost has been one of the frontline ambassadors rallying people to strictly observe measures.

“Please be careful, it will be sad that after the Christmas festivities we will report a surge in cases. It will affect your operations,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Infections of COVID-19 infections in the country were more than 280,000 on Christmas day even as the government seeks to boost vaccinations by making it compulsory to access government services. An order was also issued by the Ministry of Health to private establishments like hotels, restaurants, bars and supermarkets not to admit unvaccinated people.

Already some of the establishments are implementing the directive.

Latest statistics from the Health Ministry show that Kenya had recorded 281,358 infections and 5,359 deaths by Christmas day.

9,534,806 vaccines had been administered with 3,916,511 people fully inoculated by Christmas day.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenyatta says Desmond Tutu’s death a big blow to entire Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined fellow world leaders in mourning South Africa’s anti-apartheid hero and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate...

1 hour ago

County News

Raila’s Christmas fun day out with children in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga spent his Christmas eve having fun with children in Kisumu. Below...

4 hours ago

Featured

Hesbon Owila: Hustler Nation should hand nomination tickets to boda boda guys and Mama Mbogas

The last few days have seen political speak on the campaign trail end up with politicians unleashing very hard tackles on the Twitter streets....

23 hours ago

Kenya

Captains of Industry 2022 projections

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 25 – The year 2021 comes to an end with a mixed bag of fortune for the local economy, although the...

1 day ago

Fifth Estate

Uhuru’s Christmas message to Kenyans

As the Year 2021 draws to a close, we give thanks to the Almighty for the Grace, Provision, and Protection extended to us as...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Kenya records highest COVID-19 positivity rate at 32.5pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Kenya recorded its highest COVID-19 positivity rate in recent months on Thursday after posting 32.5 per cent. Health Cabinet...

3 days ago

Kenya

GTC, Nairobi’s 42-floor tower open for business

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Global Trade Center (GTC) Office Tower, Nairobi’s tallest building with 42 floors is now open President Uhuru Kenyatta flipped...

3 days ago

Capital Health

Undisclosed number of MPs, parliamentary staff test positive for COVID

NAIROBI Kenya, Dec 23 – An undisclosed number of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the course of the...

3 days ago