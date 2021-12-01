Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The shipment was a donation from development partners with Denmark donating 266,400, Belgium 445,300 while 750,700 doses were received from Netherlands/MoH

Capital Health

Kenyan receives 1.5mn AstraZeneca vaccines from Denmark, Belgium and Netherlands

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Kenya on Wednesday received an additional 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to support an ongoing accelerated COVID-19 vaccination campaign seeking to have 10 million people vaccinated by December 25.

The consignment totaling 1,462,400 vaccines comprised donations from Denmark, Belgium and Netherlands who offered 266,400, 445,300 and 750,700 doses respectively.

The latest consignment brought the total number  of AstraZeneca doses received in the country to 14,120,000.

Kenya had as of November 30 vaccinated 7.1 million people against COVID-19 with the proportion of fully vaccinated adults standing at 9.9 per cent. The uptake of the second dose among recipients of first jab stood at 57 per cent. President Uhuru Kenyatta urged more Kenyans to turn up for the jab.

While delivering a State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday, Kenyatta revealed that 50 per cent of COVID-19 vaccines in the country remain unused.

He noted that Kenyans needed to get the jab to cushion themselves against the virus, especially in the wake of the new Omicron variant with 32 documented mutations.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are in stock across our country and in all our counties and already with a daily average rate of over 100, 000 vaccinations, we have a much a smaller target to meet within the next 25 days. I therefore once again call on all Kenyans to rally under the call of 25 days to Christmas to secure their vaccinations,” he said.

The new Omicron Covid-19 variant has caused widespread panic across the world leading to border closures.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong and its unknown nature prompted some countries like Britain, the US, Canada, Israel and the European Union to suspend travel from South African countries.

Kenyatta further called on Kenyans to be vigilant saying health officials had already intensified screening at the border points, particularly on travelers from countries where the new Omicron strain has been detected.

“This new variant profile as for now remains unknown, it is therefore better to err on the side of caution by receiving our vaccinations, we will have played our part in securing not only our own lives but also in protecting the lives of those round us,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Omicron in Europe before SAfrica reported first cases

The Hague (AFP), Nov 30 – The Omicron coronavirus variant was present in Europe before the first cases were reported in South Africa, new...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya says border closures not a solution in managing new COVID-19 strain

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov30-Kenya has slammed measures taken by various nations against countries that have detected the new COVID-19 Omicron strain, mainly in Southern Africa....

12 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya has so far vaccinated 7.1 million people against COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – 7. 1 million people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kenya by the end of November 2021. Speaking during...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya to receive 6 million more account COVID vaccines from the US govt

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 30 – Kenya is set to receive an additional 6 million COVID -19 vaccines from the US government in the coming...

24 hours ago

CONTAINMENT RULES

Kenya heightens surveillance at entry points over new Covid-19 variant

NAIROBI, Kenya, NOV 29 -Kenya has intensified screening at the border points, particularly on travelers from countries where the new Omicron strain has been...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

London (AFP), Nov 28 – G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

Hinga says unvaccinated youths to be locked out of Kazi Mtaani portal

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov, 27 – Kenyan youths who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus will not be eligible to enroll for the Kazi Mtaani...

4 days ago

World

Europe scrambles for Covid control with boosters, jabs for kids

Paris (AFP), Nov 25 – Europe scrambled Thursday to regain control over a resurgent coronavirus as governments urged adult boosters and jabs for young...

5 days ago