Kenya to receive beam therapy machines for cancer care from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The fight against cancer in Kenya is set for a boost with the expected arrival of two additional medical electron linear accelerators valued at over Sh250 million.

The Ministry of Health said Friday the medical equipment donated by the US government through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is expected to supplement ongoing efforts geared at enhancing local capacity through investments in cutting-edge technology for cancer treatment and care.

Speaking during a virtual meeting, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the support was welcomed especially at a time the cancer menace is devastating many Kenyan families.

“Majority of cancer patients in the country and the region seek treatment services abroad. Therefore, there is an opportunity to intervene from within the country with better investments” Kagwe said.

The virtual event brought together senior officials of the IAEA as well as representatives from the Ministry of Health.

Kagwe stated there is need to step up cancer treatment to save lives and cushion vulnerable families from sinking into poverty.

He thanked the agency for its continued support saying the collaboration has left the country better prepared to tackle the challenges posed by cancer.

The Health CS further stated that there is need for capacity building of human resources and the management of radioactive materials besides investment in the capacity to detect, isolate and manage radioactive materials at the country’s ports of entry.

On October 16, President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled East Africa’s first public molecular imaging center at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTTRH) in Kiambu County as part of a wider government initiative to enhance cancer care.

The ultra-modern medical facility is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to offer comprehensive cancer management services and is part of the Government’s efforts to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC), a pillar of Kenya’s Big 4 development blueprint.

Speaking at the facility’s launch, President Kenyatta said the government had invested in the screening and treatment facility in response to the rising cases of cancer-related deaths in the country.

“We are making these investments in recognition of the fact that cancer is the third leading cause of death in Kenya; and projections show that the burden of the disease will grow by approximately 85 per cent by the year 2030, unless we as a government take bold steps to address the challenges related to this disease,” the President said.

He observed that the greatest bottleneck in cancer management in Kenya has been lack of adequate facilities for early diagnosis and accurate stage grouping, a challenge he said the new facility seeks to resolve.