Kenya to administer COVID-19 booster shots from Jan 1

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Kenya announced the start of COVID-19 booster shots from January 1, as part of measures to strengthen the population’s immunity against the virus.

On New Year’s Eve, President Uhuru Kenyatta received a booster shot of Moderna alongside other top government officials, among them Chief Justice Martha Karua.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House, Nairobi received the booster dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine” State House said in a statement, sharing photos of the event attended by Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman and Dr Willis Akhwale, the Chairman of the National Covid-19 Vaccines Taskforce.

The Government, State House said, will effective tomorrow, 1st January 2022 roll-out the issuance of Covid-19 booster doses to eligible Kenyans who have completed the primary vaccination regime.