Kenya surpasses 10 million target in COVID-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Kenya said Friday it had surpassed the 10 million target in COVID-19 vaccination.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 10.2 million people had been vaccinated on New Year’s Eve.

“As of December 30th, 2021, a total of 10,002,184 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,820,951 are those above 18 years who are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 4,155,832,” Kagwe said in his daily COVID-19 status update.

He urged the public to come out in large numbers to get vaccinated so as to enable the government achieve its 27 million target for herd immunity.

“The fight is not yet over. Let us continue fighting this unseen enemy with all the ammunition we have, including the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Kagwe on the day President Uhuru Kenyatta received a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine, effectively launching the exercise that kicks off on January 1.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House, Nairobi received the booster dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine” State House said in a statement, sharing photos of the event attended by Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Rashid Aman and Dr Willis Akhwale, the Chairman of the National Covid-19 Vaccines Taskforce.

The Government, State House said, will effective 1st January 2022 roll-out the issuance of Covid-19 booster doses to eligible Kenyans who have completed the primary vaccination regime.

On Friday, the country posted a 29.7 positivity rate with 2,791 people having tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 9,384. This raised the total confirmed positive cases in the country to 295,028.

“Sadly, 2 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of December 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,378,” Kagwe added.

Total recoveries stood at 252,281 after 1,058 patients recovered from the disease.

The government has already issued a directive to hotels, bars, restaurants as well as Shopping Malls to deny entry to unvaccinated people.