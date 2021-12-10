Kenya seeks pact to deploy security agents at Doha World Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – Kenya and Qatar are in talks that could see Kenyan security agents deployed to Doha to help secure the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi Friday said he held talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani on the finer details of the deal.

“In principle, we agreed with my Qatari counterpart, H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar that Kenya could provide security personnel to support the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy of Qatar in providing security services during the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar,” Matiangi said.

The quadrennial international men’s football championship contested by the national teams of the member associations of FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), the international governing body of association football, is slated for November 21 to December 18 in 2022.

Speaking during the celebrations to mark the Qatar National Day hosted by Ambassador Jabor bin Ali AL-Dosari, in Nairobi, Matiangi revealed the talks that will ride on existing bilateral agreement on security were at the heart of his recent visit to Doha.

Qatar, with a population of approximately 2.75 million, will be the first ever Middle East nation to host World Cup.

World Cup was first established on July 13, 1930 which saw France beat Mexico 4-1 and the United States thrash Belgium 3-0 in the first-ever World Cup football matches, played simultaneously in host city Montevideo, Uruguay.

At least 1.2 million tourists are expected to attend the 22nd World Cup competition in Doha.

Kenya and the Gulf state are also in advanced talks on the opening of the Qatar Visa Center in Nairobi to help in processing travel papers including for the 37,000 Kenyans currently working in the Gulf state.

The center will not only expedite the processing of travel documents but will also come in handy in maintenance of an updated database of Diaspora workers.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 2003, Nairobi and Doha have steadily grown their bilateral relations to include security, economic, education, cultural and sports sectors.

There are direct shipping routes from Mombasa to Doha and direct flights from Nairobi to Doha.

In 2011, Kenya exported goods worth Sh53 million to Qatar while Qatar exported goods worth Sh1.01 billion. Kenya’s main exports to Qatar include: unprocessed agricultural foods and human resource.

Qatar’s main exports to Kenya include: chemicals, fertilizers, plastics and furniture.

The event was also attended by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission boss Twalib Mubarak, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache and a section of members from both the National Assembly and Senate.