November 21, 2021 | Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses a press conference flanked by his Tourism and Wildlife counterpart Najib Balala/CFM - Moses Muoki

Kenya reports 1,020 COVID-19 cases from 3,444 samples tested

BRUHAN MAKONG

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – The Ministry of Health has reported 1,020 positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) detected from a sample size of 3,444 pushing the total caseload to 264,727.

The cases reported on Monday translated to a positivity rate of 29.6 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 906 of those who tested positive were Kenyans while 114 were foreigners.

“The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 95 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 264,727 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,933,764,” Kagwe said.

He stated that no death was recorded within 24 hours lapsing on Monday adding that cumulative fatalities stood at 5,353.

Nineteen patients recovered from the virus pushing total recoveries in the country to 249,315.

“A total of 288 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,631 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 16 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 9 of them on ventilatory support while 7 are on supplemental oxygen,” he said.

As of December 19, 2021, a total of 8,902,539 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 5,310,496 people were partially vaccinated while 3,592,043 were fully vaccinated.

The Health CS added that the uptake of the second dose among those who had received their first dose stood at 56.2 per cent while the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was reported 13.2 per cent.

Kenya is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Nairobi County ranked the highest in terms of the proportion of adults vaccinated at 31.6 per cent, followed by Nyeri (27.6 per cent), Laikipia (21.3 per cent), Kiambu (20.5 per cent) and Taita Taveta (16 per cent).

Mandera County lagged behind with only 2.7 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.

