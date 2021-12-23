Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official conducts public awareness in Nairobi's Mukuru kwa Njenga slum/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Kenya records highest COVID-19 positivity rate at 32.5pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 23 – Kenya recorded its highest COVID-19 positivity rate in recent months on Thursday after posting 32.5 per cent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 3,746 cases were detected from a sample size of 11,537 which were tested from Wednesday.

So far, Kenya has recorded 274, 645 cases since Covid-19 was first reported in the country in March 2020.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the country has largely been driven by the spread of the Omicron variant which has been deemed highly transmissible.

Sixty patients have also recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 249, 617.

Total fatalities now stand at 5, 356 after one succumbed to the virus, a late death which was reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of December.

Over 9.3 million Kenyans had been vaccinated against the virus by according to statistics released on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health however recorded the highest number of vaccines administered on a single day at 205,948 giving the vaccination campaign fresh impetus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We continue to call on all Adults aged 18 years and above and teenagers aged 15 – 17 years to come out and get vaccinated even as we continue to adhere to the regular Public Health and Social Measures including proper use of face masks, social distancing, hand washing or use of hand sanitizers at all times,” Kagwe said.

The Ministry of Health since invoked the Public Health Act making it mandatory for Kenyans to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to use public transport or enter government offices.

Campaigners including Human Rights Watch have criticized the directive as discriminatory and urged the government to abandon the plan, which also requires visitors from Europe to provide proof of full vaccination.

Early data suggest Omicron could be more contagious than previous strains and may have higher resistance to vaccines.

Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, the heavily mutated Omicron variant has been identified in dozens of countries, prompting many to re-impose travel restrictions and other measures.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Oguna says directive on the unvaccinated in force, to only access web-based services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna on Tuesday said the government will withhold services for yet to be vaccinated citizens as...

2 days ago

Africa

78pc of people in AU countries willing to get vaccinated: report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – As the Omicron variant dominates the COVID-19 news cycle, new research from the Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to COVID-19...

3 days ago

Capital Health

MoH picks 1,372 COVID cases from 5,635 samples

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The Ministry of Health has reported 1,372 coronavirus cases detected from 5,635 samples rising registered infections to 263,707. The country’s...

4 days ago

Capital Health

MoH picks 9 Omicron lineages, 27 tested samples matched to the variant

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed the existence of 9 lineages of the new Omicron COVID-19 with twenty-seven...

5 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya to receive beam therapy machines for cancer care from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The fight against cancer in Kenya is set for a boost with the expected arrival of two additional medical...

5 days ago

Capital Health

KMPDU study attributes slow vaccine uptake to negative perceptions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Negative perceptions of COVID-19 vaccines has undermined vaccine uptake in Kenya, a new survey released by the Kenya Medical...

December 16, 2021

World

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson’s new virus curbs

London (AFP), Dec 14 – Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister...

December 14, 2021

Corona Virus

Kenya records surge in COVID-19 cases with 11.5pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has raised concerns over increased COVID-19 cases in the country, amid global fears of the...

December 14, 2021