Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Engineers undertaking repairs on a power transmission line/CFM-FILE

Kenya

Kenya Power announces emergency rationing after collapse of high voltage line

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – The Kenya Power (KPLC) is rationing power supply in some parts of the country following the collapse of a section of the Loyangalani-Suswa high voltage line (220Kv) switching off power plants connected to the Suswa Sub-Station.

KPLC said Monday in a statement that the collapse resulted in a generation shortfall.

The national electricity utility company stated that its engineers have been working closely with their counterparts from other agencies in the sector to reconstruct the line, and restore the affected section.

“In the interim, the Company is undertaking load management in some sections of the country, during the peak period which occurs between 7pm and 9.30pm,” KPLC said.

Kenya Power called on its customers around the country to exercise patience until the issue is resolved.

“We would like to assure our customers that the teams undertaking these repair works are working round the clock to ensure that normalcy is restored as soon as possible. Please bear with us as work is done to restore the affected transmission line,” the Company said.

The mishap elicited anger among a section of Kenyans in social media who complained of power outages.

The affected transmission lines and Suswa substation are owned and operated by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Kenya Power is a publicly listed company, and the country’s only electricity off taker that transmits, distributes and retails power to customers throughout Kenya.

In the period between 1922 to date, it has extended its transmission and distribution network across the country, covering a total of 248,834 kilometres.

As at June 2021, the Company had over 8.3 million accounts and had enabled 75 per cent of the country’s population to access the national grid, making Kenya rank top in the world in terms of connectivity pace according to the World Bank’s ‘Energy Progress Report’ for 2021.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Finally! Cost of power down by 15pc from this month

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the cost of electricity will go down by 15 percent from this month....

December 12, 2021

County News

CS Juma orders KPLC to repair and reinstall 10,000 faulty transformers

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma on Friday directed Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) to repair 10,000 faulty transformers...

December 3, 2021

Top stories

Supreme Court okays extradition of Okemo, Gichuru

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – Former Finance Minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power Managing Director Samuel Gichuru have lost a bid to block...

November 5, 2021

Kenya

Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia may lack electricity or cooking energy by 2030: research

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – New research has highlighted a chronic lack of finance that will leave billions of people in Sub-Saharan Africa and...

October 17, 2021

Kenya

Kenya Power set for major overhaul to cut power costs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has announced plans to overhaul the energy sector as part of government measures to lower...

October 3, 2021

Kenya

KPLC directed to undertake forensic audit on system losses from heavy fuel costs

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 29 – Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has been directed to undertake forensic audit on system losses from heavy fuel...

September 29, 2021