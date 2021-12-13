Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Omicron has emerged as much of the northern hemisphere was already bracing for a new winter wave of the pandemic -- leaving even nations with high vaccination rates struggling to contain rising infection numbers

Capital Health

Kenya crosses 8 million mark in COVID – 19 vaccination

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 13- Kenya has crossed the 8 million mark in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, targeting to vaccinate over 10 million people by the end of this month.

By December 12, more than 8.1 million people had been vaccinated, among them 3,251,688 who are fully vaccinated.

“Doing so voluntarily is not only an act of self-protection but of care for your loved ones and fellow human beings. I dare say, it is an act of patriotism. By getting vaccinated in large numbers, we help to ensure that the economy will remain open and that life will get back to normal sooner,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary

He reiterated that vaccination is voluntary but since the government has a duty to protect the health of its citizens, those who will not have been vaccinated by December 21 will not be able to access government services as earlier directed.

Various private establishments, including Five Star hotels and malls, have also warned that they will block access to unvaccinated people from December 21.

“The Government has a duty to protect the rights of the vaccinated from exposure to infection by those who may opt not to get the jab,” said Kagwe

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

On November 21, the government announced a radical plan aimed at supporting an ongoing COVID vaccination campaign, threatening to withhold key services from Kenyans who fail to take vaccines.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kagwe further announced that the government will also withhold key services including those offered by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) among other agencies.

“Everybody seeking in-person government services should be fully vaccinated and proof of vaccination availed by December 21, 2021. Such services will include but not limited to, KRA services, education, immigration services, hospital and prison visitation, NTSA and port services among others,” he said

By December 13, 256,335 had tested positive for the virus while a total 5,348 people had succumbed.

A total of 248,515 patients had recovered from the virus which struck the country in March last year.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto drops Kazi ni Kazi slogan at Jamhuri Day celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – Deputy President William Ruto dropped his Kazi ni Kazi campaign slogan in his Jamhuri Day celebrations speech, in what...

23 mins ago

Kenya

Uhuru pitches for unity during Jamhuri Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 —President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday made a strong call for national unity as he led the nation in marking this...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru revisits BBI, says it’s just a deferred dream and will succeed one day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has not given up on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). In his address at the Jamhuri...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Cost of energy to reduce by 30 percent in two tranches from December, President Kenyatta says.

21 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya marks Jamhuri Day celebrations in colourful ceremony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. The ceremony...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru leads Jamhuri Day celebrations in full military regalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at the Uhuru Gardens in full military regalia Sunday, to lead Kenyans in the 58th Jamhuri...

23 hours ago

Fifth Estate

West’s Olympics diplomatic boycott is self-indicting

On December 8, the United Kingdom and Australia joined the United States in saying they would not send government officials to the Beijing 2022...

2 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya and Tanzania sign 8 bilateral agreements

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Dec 10 — Kenya and Tanzania on Friday signed eight bilateral pacts on the last day of President Kenyatta’s two-day...

3 days ago