Kega, Wambugu planning to disrupt Ruto’s Nyeri visit: UDA 

NYERI, Kenya, Dec 4 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Friday warned of a plan to disrupt planned meetings by its leader, Deputy President William Ruto, who was scheduled to begin a 3-day tour in Nyeri on Saturday.

Wahome Mwangi, UDA coordinator in Nyeri, said the plot was hatched by Kieni lawmaker Kanini Kega and his Nyeri Town counterpart Njunjiri Wambugu, both allies of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto was scheduled to make a record 22 campaign stops in the county.

“We have intelligence that some youths have been hired to cause chaos. We want to state that we expect leaders who are not supporting Ruto’s presidential bid to leave us alone just the way we did not interfere with Raila Odinga’s visit to the county,” said Mwangi.

He accused the Kega-Wambugu camp of resorting to crude methods to disrupt meetings by opponents further saying the move was an indication that the two were aware Ruto’s support in the county was intact.

Mwangi warned against polarization of the region by sponsoring inter-ethnic hate.

His sentiments were echoed by Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua, a close confidant of the DP, who labelled sponsors of violence as fearful leaders.

“We have information that those leaders allied to Odinga side have plans to disrupt our programme tomorrow. We want to tell them to respect our party and our leader: they should leave us alone to sell our manifesto to our people just like we did to their function over the weekend. Violence will not help in any way,” said Gachagua.

He accused the said leaders of sponsoring a mob that stoned Ruto’s convoy in Naro Moru in September.

Kega denied the claims but however warned Ruto to desist from abusing local leaders allied to Odinga.

“Kieni and Nyeri county in general is open to all however we want to urge Ruto and his brigade to respect elected leaders they should not haul insults to us,” he stated.

Wambugu could not be reached for a comment.

Ruto’s visit in Nyeri will see him hold meetings in Mathira, Mukurweini, Tetu, Othaya and Kieni.

He will head to Nyandarua on Tuesday where he will hold meetings in several areas starting at Ndaragua constituency.