ODM leader Raila Odinga was endorsed to run for the presidency by the Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF).

Kenya

Kasarani Stadium to open at 3 am Friday for Raila’s Azimio la Umoja convention

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Kasarani Stadium will be opened by 3.00 am on Friday for the last Azimio la Umoja convention where Orange Democratic Party (ODM) leader Raila Odinga will declare his presidential bid.

Odinga was endorsed on Wednesday by the Mt Kenya Foundation tycoons and other leaders from the region, giving him a strong impetus in the next election.

According to the Azimio La Umoja event organizers, attendees are expected to be seated by 9.00am.

Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed has urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers for the event.

“Kasarani stadium is ready and the event is ready for takeoff. The prime minister came today and had a look at the venue and he is happy with the entire preparations put in place. I want to tell Kenyans, we are ready for them and tomorrow is a big day,” Mohamed said.

He said they expect 60,000 participants from across the country.

“We have invited many people including diplomats, religious leaders, business community leaders, corporate leaders, politicians and the meeting is going to be the mother of all events. We will accommodate those inside and outside for the event,” Mohamed added.

Raila said the event would be a culmination of the peace pact he sealed with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018 and which formed the foundation for his party’s political marriage with the ruling Jubilee party.

“Nairobians please don’t let me down, I have been an MP in Nairobi so I urge you by 6 am when the cock crows, the stadium should be full,” said Odinga, “You have asked me whether I will be on the ballot or not, wait for it the answer will be revealed on Friday,” he revealed on Monday when he met 200 ODM and Jubilee officials from Nairobi.

Among guests expected at the event include the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) leaders who Wednesday endorsed Raila as their candidate of choice.

MKF revealed that their decision to back his presidential bid has the backing of President Kenyatta.

“If he had not given us the blessing to go for Azimio la Umoja we would not have been here, he is our ‘Muthamaki’ (leader),” said MKF Chairperson Peter Munga.

Munga added that MKF would mobilize 10,000 delegates to attend the event.

“We want to escort Raila to Kasarani because he is the 5th and the incoming president,” he said

MKF are among the 2,000 special guests expected to attend the Azimio la Umoja convention.

