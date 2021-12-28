Karua: Stop speculating, no one has approached me for Deputy President

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28-Narc Kenya party Leader Martha Karua maintains she has not been approached by any presidential aspirant for a running mate position.

There have been reports that Karua is the likely running mate to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi among others who are eying the presidency, but Karua says that is “just speculation.”

“You are asking me to gamble and even if I was to enter gambling, I will tell you that I have enough time to be a presidential candidate. Let’s stop speculation, there is no seat you can declare an interest as a Deputy president,” said Karua Monday at the party headquarters where received new members.

“I am on my two feet with my competitors in Kirinyaga county and I’m willing to discuss where I am standing on solid ground and not on speculations,” Karua stated.

The Kirinyaga gubernatorial race has so far attracted three frontrunners–all women including incumbent Anne Waiguru. The two others are Woman Representative Purity Ngirici and Karua.

“Let’s vote individuals and not political parties based on euphoria and tokenism during campaigns. Don’t follow presidential candidates in order to see who to elect. You can see the stark difference when it comes to health services in Kirinyanga and counties with development like Makueni,” noted Karua.

The Narc Kenya leader has emerged as one of the most formidable factors in shaping the Mt. Kenya unity bid ahead of the 2022 elections and she has been holding meetings with key factions leading or seeking unity in the vote-rich region that is building consensus on a pre-election arrangement with leading presidential candidates.

She was named Spokesperson of the Mt Kenya Unity group that brings together Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and other like-minded politicians in the region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Karua’s name has dominated headlines in recent weeks as a possible Deputy to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who will be vying under his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

In October, a poll by Mizani Africa ranked Karua as the most likely female candidate for the deputy president’s post with a popularity ranking of 34.8%.

Karua was closely followed by Agnes Kagure and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru with a popularity ranking of 31.9 and 14.9 per cent respectively.