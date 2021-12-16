Connect with us

Karua who has declared her interest to vie for Kirinyaga Governorship seat in 2022 said she will engage all Kenyans to shape national conversations that will steer the country forward/FILE

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua says open to 2022 offers, maintains focus on Kirinyaga governor seat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Former Constitutional Affairs Minister Martha Karua has said the Mt Kenya Unity Forum is open to alliance talks with leading presidential candidates even as she maintained her determination to unseat Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

The Narc Kenya Party Leader said leadership is about commitment to deliver proper service to the people regardless of the position one holds.

Karua who has declared her interest to vie for Kirinyaga Governorship seat in 2022 said she will engage all Kenyans to shape national conversations that will steer the country forward.

“We have 47 counties in Kenya and if you head a county you are part of the national leadership and if you head it well, you contribute to shaping the national conversation. I say it again, service is service, once you have committed to serving the people of Kenya, the position at which you serve is not important because it is about service,” Karua said.

Karua pointed out that in seeking dialogue with other leaders, the three-party bringing together Chama Cha Kazi’s Moses Kuria and The Service Party’s Mwangi Kiunjuri, will engage a broad spectrum of people regardless of their party affiliations.

“There are parties that want to move together and especially the Mt Kenya Unity Forum, we want to be able to identify the side we will support having consulted the people and having held county hall meetings within the Mt Kenya region and also see what other Kenyans are saying because Kenya is bigger than Mt Kenya,” she said.

She spoke on Wednesday during an interview on Capital FM’s Morning Show.

The 2013 presidential candidate contested for Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in 2017 but lost to her closest rival Governor Ann Waiguru who garnered 161,373 votes while Karua garnered 122,091 votes.

Karua contested the election and filed a petition in court seeking to have Waiguru’s election nullified citing election irregularities but lost the petitions at the High court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

In the 2022 Kirinyaga gubernatorial election, Karua will face Waiguru who is keen on defending her seat and County Women Representative Purity Ngirici who is also eyeing the seat.

