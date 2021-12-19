Kakamega-based hospital acquires advanced ambulances to support mass casualty evacuation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Dec 19 – Hamptons Hospital has acquired five Advanced Level Support (ALS) ambulances in a bid to expand its Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

While celebrating the milestone on Saturday, the hospital said that their emergency medical teams will now be able to perform mass casualty extrication on all major roads within and surrounding Kakamega County within 10 t0 30 minutes.

The five high-end Mercedes Benz ambulances with capabilities to handle mass casualty incidences will support the Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) branch in located in Butere, Kakamega.

The ambulances will be equipped with two generators, lights, inflatable tents to help in mass-casualty incidents and transfer of multiple patients to the hospitals.

The hospital added that its emergency teams will be given specialized training in technical rescue and prehospital skills on prolonged extrication.

The roads to be covered are C40 (Kakamega-Mumias), C33 (Bungoma-Buyangu), A1 (Kisumu-Kakamega), D260 (Sigalagala-Butere), A104 (Turbo-Malaba) and B1(Kisumu-Busia).

The expansion of Hamptons Hospital EMS unit is response to data from the National Transportation and Safety Authority (NTSA), which showed that the number of fatal accidents increased by 26 per cent from 2015 to 2020.

During the same period, the number of victims with serious injuries also increased by 46 per cent.

Data from NTSA indicated that Kakamega and its surrounding counties had lost more than 600 people in dead-on-spot road accidents in 2020.

Only 1.4 per cent of accident victims were attended to by ambulances.

Hamptons Hospital at MMTC is a center of excellence in Medicine and has expanded the universal healthcare access to Kenyans.