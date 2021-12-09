Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

Just take my body home, Mombasa police officer says in suicide note

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – A police officer committed suicide in Mombasa Thursday, citing stress and debts amounting to Sh81,000 which he was not able to pay.

The officer, whose identity has not been released left a suicide note, detailing the debts he owed people and asked his colleagues to form a WhatsApp group, contribute money after his death and pay his debts for him. He was based at the Changamwe Police station.

In the three-page note seen by Capital FM, the debts for three people range from Sh50,000, Sh4,000, Sh2,000 and Sh1,000–all owed to four people.

“Naomba kama mtaform a Whatsapp group ya mchango, please out of that contribution submit Sh24,000 to Sgt Maina,” the notes reads in part.

He also wrote to his boss asking him not to investigate his death. “just pick me and send me home,” he said in the note.

His body was found dangling from the roof of his house, with a bag containing his uniform and other clothes neatly arranged in one corner.

He asked his boss to take the police uniform and distribute his civilian clothes to whoever will require them.

To his family, the officer named all his four children, telling them, “nawapenda sana japo singeweza kuwaaga, lakini siku moja tutakutana tena. Msome kwa bidii. “I love you but I was not able to say goodbye, we will meet one day. Work had in school.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The officer committed suicide just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta urged officers to always seek alternative solutions to challenges facing them, as opposed to taking the gun or committing suicide following the killing of 6 people in Kabete, Nairobi where a police officer committed suicide after shooting his wife and five people dead.

Kenyatta said that just like any other person, a police officer was faced with challenges in life which have solutions, and admitted mental illness was a serious challenge.

Cases of suicide among police officers are common in Kenya, with some officers resorting to killing their spouses.

 

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Eznahs Nyaramba, celebrated saviour of GBV survivors in Kisii as world marks 16 days of activism

KISII, Kenya Dec 9 – Women are responsible for a disproportionate amount of care work across the globe because of a lack of investment...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Toll free service launched to help women with disabilities fight GBV

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – Persons with Disabilities (PWD) have the same Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) needs as other people yet they often...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Police vows action on GSU officers taunting the public in viral video

Nairobi, Kenya Dec 9 – The National Police Service (NPS) says it is reviewing a video that went viral where General Service Unit (GSU)...

5 hours ago

Kenya

NTSA rolls out road safety campaign to curb accidents

Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 9 – The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out a road safety campaign in a bid to reduce...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Kasarani Stadium to open at 3 am Friday for Raila’s Azimio la Umoja convention

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Kasarani Stadium will be opened by 3.00 am on Friday for the last Azimio la Umoja convention where Orange...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Monday December 13 declared a public holiday to cover Jamhuri Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has declared Monday next week a public holiday due to Jamhuri Day celebrations that...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Biden nominates Margaret Whitman as America’s ambassador to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9-US President Joe Biden has nominated former Hewlett Packard (HP) Chief Executive Officer and president Margaret Whitman who is popularly known...

14 hours ago

County News

Kisii police officers to be trained on Emotional Intelligence

Nairobi, Kenya, Dec 8- A section of police officers from Kisii County are set to benefit from the Emotional Intelligence training programme in the...

1 day ago