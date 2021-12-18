Jubilant Kisumu residents welcome passenger train after 15-year hiatus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 18 – Residents of Kisumu thronged the new Kisumu Railway Station on Friday evening to witness the arrival of the train from Nairobi.

The passenger train made the trip on a refurbished Metre Gauge Railway (MGR) truck for the first time in fifteen years when the Kenya Railways Cooperation last operated the service.

Passengers aboard the train from Nairobi were full of joy after the trip that started at 6am on Friday.

George Opiyo, a passenger, hailed the March 2018 truce dubbed the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as the main reason the railway line was rehabilitated.

“I enjoyed the train ride and it was made possible through the handshake,” he said.

Opiyo said the train fares are affordable as he thanked the national government for coming to the aid of low-income earners in the region, particularly during the festive season when public service vehicles hike fares.

The train is charging Sh600 for an economy class seat.

“I am a family man, buses charge Sh.1,500 to Kisumu and I couldn’t afford it,” said Opiyo

Locals who turned up to witness the arrival noted that the resumption of the train services was a gamechanger for Western region.

“The Western region economy will improve, more job opportunities for us and even the number or deaths due to road accidents will reduce,” said Kennedy Otieno, a resident.

Business people exuded confidence that the train will facilitate transportation of goods at an affordable rate.

The train made a stop in Nakuru at 11.35am before it proceeded to the lakeside city where it arrived at 5.55pm.

There were no county officials at the station to witness the arrival of the train that attracted the attention of many onlookers.

With festivities around the corner, the train is projected to record high bookings.

The rehabilitation of the 216-kilometre, century old MGR line and eighteen stations dotted along its path cost government Sh2.8 billion.

The rehabilitation works also saw the railway agency restore over 5 kilometres of stolen rail, rebuild culverts for drainage, rehabilitate 27 viaducts and re-ballast the line to create stability and buoyancy.

The government embarked on the rehabilitation works after it failed to secure funding to extend the modern Standard Gauge Railway to the lakeside city.