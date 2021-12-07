Jimi Wanjigi: Blessings from my father

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi says he is now set to go for Kenya’s top seat after receiving blessings from his father.

Wanjigi shared photos online displaying the traditional ceremony deep in Central Kenya, with his father, former Minister Maina Wanjigi.

“Amûkîra kîrathimo gía thoguo níguo útuíke mûthamaki, gîtonga, mûrathi, mûndû mûgo na njamba,” Wanjigi tweeted, with a translation: Seek blessings from your father that you may be brave and wealthy: a seer, warrior, healer, and leader.

Wanjigi has declared interest to vie for the presidency, vowing to dislodge Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga from the party in the forthcoming nominations.