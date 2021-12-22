‘It’s the heavy rains’: Kenya Railways explains 4-hour Kisumu train derailment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 22 – Kenya Railways has attributed the derailment of a scheduled passenger train service at Tamu in Muhoroni to heavy rains in the areas.

Passengers were kept waiting for four hours on Tuesday as the train operator worked to fix the mishap that was reported at 6pm.

Muhoroni OCPD Zephaniah Kamuren confirmed that one of the train’s wagon derailed at around 6 pm.

Kenya Railways Operations Manager Mwalimu Disi told Capital News engineers from the corporation managed to rectify the anomaly by 10pm on Tuesday.

Disi assured the public that the train is fit for service.

Kenya Railways launched the passenger service on Friday, December 17, ending a decade-long suspension of operations.

The launch followed the successful rehabilitation of the Metre Gauge Railway train track liking the lakeside city to the capital Nairobi and mostly dilapidated stations along its path.