IGAD says upcoming polls in Kenya, Somalia a litmus test for constitutionalism

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has urged Kenya and Somalia to ensure democratic and peaceful national elections describing impending polls as a litmus test to constitutionalism.

While Kenya is set to hold General Elections on August 9, 2022, Somalia deferred its elections which were due on November 25.

Speaking while delivering a state of the region address in Mombasa, IGAD Executive Secretary Dr Workneh Gebeyehu also emphasized on the need to resolve disputes arising from elections amicably through legal means.

