Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's toughest quarantine restrictions © AFP/File / Anthony WALLACE

Corona Virus

Hong Kong adds Britain to govt camp virus quarantine tier

Published

Hong Kong, Dec 21 – Travellers to Hong Kong from Britain will have to initially quarantine in a government camp from Tuesday, joining 12 African nations and the United States on the city’s strictest entry tier.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world’s toughest quarantine restrictions, measures that have kept infections at bay but left the finance hub isolated.

Those policies have been tightened further since the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has spread rapidly around the world in the last few weeks.

Most people arriving in Hong Kong must undergo 21 days of hotel quarantine and frequent testing before being allowed out.

But people from countries deemed to have high Omicron infection rates must spend the first four days of quarantine in a government-run camp before seeing out the rest of their isolation in a hotel.

Britain was added to that list from midnight on Tuesday.

The other countries on the highest tier are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, the United States, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Hong Kong has also further tightened aviation rules.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Any airline that brings in four or more passengers with the coronavirus over a seven day period on a route will be hit with a 14-day ban.

The rules create fresh headaches for airlines ahead of the once-peak Christmas travel period.

Some airlines such as British Airways and Swiss Air have begun avoiding Hong Kong altogether for fear of their crew getting trapped in quarantine.

Earlier this month, AFP reported that Cathay Pacific has been hit by a wave of pilot resignations, with employees citing exhaustion and growing resentment.

Over the weekend, the boss of Qatar Airways, one of Cathay’s main shareholders, warned Hong Kong was “killing” its aviation industry with its rules.

Hong Kong has tied its fortunes to China’s zero-Covid strategy and made clear that resuming travel with the mainland must come before the rest of the world.

Thanks to the strict rules, the city has not recorded a local outbreak in months.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Hong Kong leader hails ‘patriots only’ vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong (AFP), Dec 20 – Hong Kong’s leader on Monday hailed the outcome of a “patriots only” legislature election that saw a record...

21 hours ago

Politics

Hong Kong ‘patriots only’ elections usher in muted new era

Hong Kong, Dec 14 – Against a backdrop of colourful banners and fluttering flags, local Hong Kong politician Allan Wong is trying to get...

7 days ago

World

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

Beijing (AFP), Dec 9 – China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would “pay the price” for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022...

December 9, 2021

World

36 dead in Hong Kong ferry collision

HONG KONG, Oct 2, 2012 – A pleasure boat on a trip to watch National Day fireworks collided with a ferry and sank off...

October 2, 2012