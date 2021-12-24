Connect with us

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi notified members of the intended special sitting that will see the House attempt to pass the Bill that has split the House down the middle/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Handshake forces set for duel with Ruto camp as parties’ law debate is reslated

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 – Members of the National Assembly are poised for another bruising battle on Wednesday, December 29, when they re-convene to continue with the debate on the contentious Political Parties Amendment Bill 2020 that seeks to tighten regulation of political parties in the country.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi notified members of the intended special sitting that will see the House attempt to pass the Bill that has split the House down the middle.

“The sitting will be held at 10.00am and at 2.30pm. It is further notified that if need arises the House may hold evening sitting for the purpose of concluding any business scheduled for consideration,” he said on Thursday .

The sitting follows the deferment of the Bill’s debate during the special sitting which was held on Wednesday, December 22, where the House Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi ruled that the different amendments that had been fronted by members should be harmonized first before allowing debate to proceed.

He also directed the House Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) to handle the amendments. The Committee Chairperson Muturi Kigano is expected to table a report on Wednesday.

In the special sitting notice, Muturi directed the lawmakers who have proposed amendments to attend the JLAC Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, December 28, for purposes of harmonizing the amendments.

The Bill has seen close to 17 members front amendments to the Bill with a majority of those allied to Deputy President William Ruto seeking the amendment of all the clauses which they termed as unconstitutional.

Members who submitted their amendments include JLAC Committee Chairperson Muturi Kigano, Ayub Savula (Lugari), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Daniel Tuitoek (Mogotho).

Others are: John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Aden Duale (Garissa Town), Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili).

The Bill sailed through the first and second reading and when the House re-convenes on Wednesday the members will ventilate on the amendments.

The debate on second reading of the Bill during the Wednesday sitting kicked off on a rocky path with those opposed the Bill challenging the constitutionality of the clauses contained in the legislative proposal.

Some 113 MPs, mostly allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, a group identified as the handshake team, voted for the progress of debate on the Bill to third reading and subsequent voting against 68 as it appeared imminent that the Bill was poised to pass. The smooth sail was however cut short after the afternoon session was suspended by the Deputy Speaker.

The Bill seeks to among other things provide for the formation of a coalition political party an aspect which is among contested issues.

Apart from the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021, the House will also debate the third reading of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Amendment Bill.

