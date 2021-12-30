Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Education CS George Magoha

CBC

Govt to complete construction of 10,000 CBC classrooms by June – Magoha

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 30 -Education Cabinet Secretary says the Government will complete the construction of 10,000 classrooms  aligned to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) by June 2022.

Magoha says the government had set aside Sh. 8 billion to fund the project and already Sh. 5.6 billion has been released for the first phase.

Speaking at Obwolo Secondary School in Kisumu East Sub County where he commissioned the construction of classrooms, Magoha says the government is determined to see the success of CBC adding that the government officers are breaking ground for the construction of classrooms across the country.

“We want to ensure that the directive of President Uhuru Kenyatta as far as the construction of the first phase of 10,000 classrooms is achieved,” he said.

Magoha says the government is going to use performance based management methods to set up the classrooms without any delay.

“We are going to beat the target and the significance of beating this target would mean then, that there will be enough time for the President to look for the part of Sh. 8 billion because now we are using Sh. 5.6 billion,” he said.

He announced that already 134 classrooms in Kilifi County were awarded and have been constructed.

“My officers are breaking ground all over the country, from Garissa to Tana River. Today I am in Western Region which is heavily populated to commission a number of classrooms,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CS further assured schools that money will be disbursed to their accounts by next week ahead of opening and there should be no reason for schools to send a child away.

“Please let no teacher send any child home. Primary school is free and if anybody ends any child home, I should be notified and we take action,” he said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KNEC launches 5-year strategic plan centred on CBC reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has launched the third strategic plan in a bid to address the emerging...

December 22, 2021

EDUCATION

Local contractors to begin bidding for classroom projects Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – The Ministry of Education has paved way for local contractors to bid for the construction of the classrooms in...

November 21, 2021

STUDENT UNREST

Magoha to face House departmental committee on education over school arsons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha is on Thursday expected to brief the National Assembly on practical measures the...

November 11, 2021

Kenya

Maranda High School closed Indefinitely after dorm fire as 6 students arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Maranda High School has been closed indefinitely after a fire razed a dormitory housing 200 students on Sunday night....

November 8, 2021

CBC

Govt to unveil Sh8bn budget for 10,000 additional classrooms

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the allocation of Sh8 billion to support construction of 10,000 additional classrooms to support...

October 20, 2021

County News

Isaac Kibwage appointed Egerton University Vice Chancellor

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Isaac Kibwage has been appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Egerton University. He replaces Rose Mwonya who retired in June last...

October 6, 2021

Competence Based Curriculum

CS Magoha says CBC policy framework firmly anchored in law

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Friday continued his criticism on those opposed To the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC)...

September 17, 2021

CURRICULUM REFORM

Magoha vows continued CBC implementation, says criticism unfounded

NAIROBI,Kenya Sep 14 – Education Secretary Prof George Magoha has told off Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) critics saying the program rolled out in 2019...

September 14, 2021