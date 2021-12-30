Govt to complete construction of 10,000 CBC classrooms by June – Magoha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 30 -Education Cabinet Secretary says the Government will complete the construction of 10,000 classrooms aligned to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) by June 2022.

Magoha says the government had set aside Sh. 8 billion to fund the project and already Sh. 5.6 billion has been released for the first phase.

Speaking at Obwolo Secondary School in Kisumu East Sub County where he commissioned the construction of classrooms, Magoha says the government is determined to see the success of CBC adding that the government officers are breaking ground for the construction of classrooms across the country.

“We want to ensure that the directive of President Uhuru Kenyatta as far as the construction of the first phase of 10,000 classrooms is achieved,” he said.

Magoha says the government is going to use performance based management methods to set up the classrooms without any delay.

“We are going to beat the target and the significance of beating this target would mean then, that there will be enough time for the President to look for the part of Sh. 8 billion because now we are using Sh. 5.6 billion,” he said.

He announced that already 134 classrooms in Kilifi County were awarded and have been constructed.

“My officers are breaking ground all over the country, from Garissa to Tana River. Today I am in Western Region which is heavily populated to commission a number of classrooms,” he said.

The CS further assured schools that money will be disbursed to their accounts by next week ahead of opening and there should be no reason for schools to send a child away.

“Please let no teacher send any child home. Primary school is free and if anybody ends any child home, I should be notified and we take action,” he said.