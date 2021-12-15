Connect with us

Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. /FILE

Capital Health

Govt rules out lockdown as Omicron variant is detected

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 15 – The Ministry of Health has ruled out drastic containment measures imposed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic instead advocating for adherence to measures already in place to manage the Omicron variant of the virus confirmed in the country on Wednesday.

The variant with thirty-two mutations is classified as fast-spreading although scientists have indicated that it is not as deadly as its predecessor Delta which remains the most dominant in the world.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, while announcing the confirmation of the Omicront variant, did not disclose how many cases had been registered.

“We have detected the Omicron variant particularly among the travelers in the airports and so it is just a matter of tie before Omicron becomes the dominant variant across the world. I have absolutely no doubt about it.”

Kagwe said he was in constant communication with health authorities in South Africa where the variant was first reported in a bid to borrow lessons on its management.

He however cautioned the public to ensure adherence to distancing and other containment guidelines to avert an uncontrolled spread of the virus.

“The Omicron variant is spreading very fast. If you go to a pub and there are five of you and you sit around together in one table and somebody has the Omicron variant, chances are that you will all walk out of there with the virus,” Kagwe cautioned.

