Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said it's an opportunity for Kenya to uphold her heritage of generosity and cultural diversity/FILE/Ministry of Interior

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt gazettes Monday holiday as Boxing Day falls on a Sunday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 25 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has gazetted Monday, December 27, a public holiday to cover Boxing day which will fall on a Sunday.

In a statement, Matiangi encouraged all Kenyans to recognize and celebrate the day in a manner that promotes family values and social cohesion.

“In line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), it is hereby confirmed that 27th December 2021 will be a public holiday, by dint of Boxing Day falling on Sunday 26th December 2021,” Matiangi stated.

Globally, Boxing Day is marked with exchange gifts. The CS said it’s an opportunity for Kenya to uphold her heritage of generosity and cultural diversity.

