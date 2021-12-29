Get well soon Itumbi, DP Ruto says in hospital visit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has visited his social media Strategist Dennis Itumbi who is hospitalised following an assault during abduction last week.

Itumbi was abducted by unknown people while leaving a barbershop in Thindigua before he was dumped in Lucky Summer hours later and was helped to hospital by good samaritans.

Below are Tuesday’s photos of the Ruto’s visit to Nairobi West Hospital where Itumbi is admitted:

Deputy President William Ruto when he visited his Social Media Strategist Dennis Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital on December 28, 2021.