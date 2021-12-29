Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto when he visited his Social Media Strategist Dennis Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital on December 29, 2021.

Kenya

Get well soon Itumbi, DP Ruto says in hospital visit

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has visited his social media Strategist Dennis Itumbi who is hospitalised following an assault during abduction last week.

Itumbi was abducted by unknown people while leaving a barbershop in Thindigua before he was dumped in Lucky Summer hours later and was helped to hospital by good samaritans.

Below are Tuesday’s photos of the Ruto’s visit to Nairobi West Hospital where Itumbi is admitted:

Deputy President William Ruto when he visited his Social Media Strategist Dennis Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital on December 28, 2021.

Deputy President William Ruto when he visited his Social Media Strategist Dennis Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital on December 28, 2021.

Deputy President William Ruto when he visited his Social Media Strategist Dennis Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital on December 28, 2021.

Police launch probe on Itumbi’s abduction as Ruto cautions against autocracy

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto: I’ve never said I will give Kenyans wheelbarrows

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29 – Deputy President William Ruto now says he has never promised anyone a wheelbarrow which is his party symbol. Ruto...

40 mins ago

Kenya

It’s do or die for Raila and Ruto as MPs vote Parties Amendment Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 29- MPs were Wednesday set to take a vote on the Political Parties Amendment Bill of 2021, a key factor in...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Showdown looms in Parliament Wednesday on ‘Azimio’ Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28- A major showdown is looming in the National Assembly Wednesday when MPs are required to vote on amendments to the...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto asks MPs to reject fraudulent laws

TURBO, Kenya Dec 28 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Members of Parliament to reject fraudulent laws. The Deputy President said politicians known...

18 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto MPs storm out of JLAC meeting on ‘Azimio’ Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28 – MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto stormed out of a meeting by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee...

22 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua: Stop speculating, no one has approached me for Deputy President

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28-Narc Kenya party Leader Martha Karua maintains she has not been approached by any presidential aspirant for a running mate position....

1 day ago

Africa

Be warned! Marauding hyenas in Witeithie, Kiambu

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27 – A man was mauled by a pack of Hyenas in Witeithie Kiambu on Monday morning, sending panic in the...

2 days ago

Kenya

Avoid mass parties, Kagwe warns as COVID positivity rate soars to 37.6pc

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned against mass parties during the festive season following increased COVID-19 infections. The...

2 days ago